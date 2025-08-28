Dalit teen in Gujarat assaulted, told he’s ‘unworthy of education’

A 15-year-old Dalit student in Gujarat was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by a school owner, calling him ‘unworthy of education.’

The teenager is a student at Gyan Ganga School in Wankaner town of Morbi district. The incident occurred on August 26 when the child was eating snacks.

Local reports mention that Yogendrasinh Zala, the school owner, approached the Dalit boy and suddenly attacked him in the groin, hurling casteist abuses. “You are not worthy of education,” Zala reportedly said.

The Dalit boy fainted for a short time. He was rushed to the government hospital, where he is currently under medical care.

Based on the father’s complaint, police registered a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, section 115(2) of the BNSa and and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.