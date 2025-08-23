Telangana Dalit family faces social boycott after inter-caste marriage

Hyderabad: A Dalit family in Chityala mantal of Telangana’s Nalgonda district faces social boycott after the son eloped and got married to a woman from the Yadav community in April this year.

Soon after marriage, the couple relocated to another area.

However, villagers passed a collective resolution in a meeting, announcing no one from the Dalit family should be employed as drummers, labourers, or drivers.

According to Telangana vice-president of the Anti-Caste Discrimination Committee, Palamuru Nagarjuna, the Chityala police have failed to act even after a formal complaint was registered.

Speaking to local news, Nagarjuna said a petition had been submitted to the local sub-inspector, demanding the registration of cases under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against those responsible. “This is an act that undermines the dignity of Dalits,” he told reporters.