Telangana Dalit family faces social boycott after inter-caste marriage

Villagers passed a collective resolution in a meeting, announcing no one from the Dalit family should be employed as drummers, labourers, or drivers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd August 2025 4:37 pm IST
Couple
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Dalit family in Chityala mantal of Telangana’s Nalgonda district faces social boycott after the son eloped and got married to a woman from the Yadav community in April this year.

Soon after marriage, the couple relocated to another area.

However, villagers passed a collective resolution in a meeting, announcing no one from the Dalit family should be employed as drummers, labourers, or drivers.

MS Teachers

According to Telangana vice-president of the Anti-Caste Discrimination Committee, Palamuru Nagarjuna, the Chityala police have failed to act even after a formal complaint was registered.

Speaking to local news, Nagarjuna said a petition had been submitted to the local sub-inspector, demanding the registration of cases under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against those responsible. “This is an act that undermines the dignity of Dalits,” he told reporters.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd August 2025 4:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button