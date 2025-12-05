Islamabad: Pakistani TikTok star and influencer Pyari Maryam has tragically passed away at the age of 26 due to severe complications during childbirth. Known for her soft-spoken vlogs and heart-touching storytelling, Maryam had built a loyal fanbase not just in her homeland but also India and other countries.

According to Pakistani media reports, the tragedy occurred on Thursday, December 4, 2025, in Lahore, where Maryam developed critical complications shortly after giving birth. Her husband, Ahsan Ali, confirmed the heartbreaking news through an emotional Instagram post, asking for prayers and describing the loss as “unimaginable.”

Rumours had circulated online claiming that doctors were unable to save the unborn twins. However, the family clarified the misinformation, confirming that both babies survived. In an Urdu statement, they said: “Alhamdulillah, both little sons are completely safe. Please stay away from rumours and pray for our dear Maryam.”

As news of her death spread across social media, fellow influencer Fatima Jaffery shared additional details about the cause of death, urging people to understand the fragile and crucial nature of pregnancy. She also prayed for Maryam’s forgiveness and strength for the grieving family.

Well-known Instagram personality Ken Doll also expressed his sorrow, calling Maryam “the sweetest soul.”

Who Was Pyari Maryam?

Pyari Maryam was a beloved digital creator who gained popularity for her calm personality and relatable lifestyle content. She had over 1.4 lakh followers on Instagram and reportedly two million followers on TikTok. Viewers loved her simplicity, warm smile, and the joyful energy she brought to her videos.

Maryam often collaborated with her husband Ahsan Ali, and the couple had recently shared their excitement about becoming parents. What was meant to be the happiest chapter of their lives has now turned into a devastating loss for her family, friends, and millions of followers.