Your one vote will protect democracy, Constitution: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged people to cast their ballot in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, stressing that their vote will free the country from inflation, unemployment and economic crisis.

Voting is being held in 49 constituencies in six states and two union territories in the fifth phase, which will decide the electoral fate of several prominent leaders like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “With your one vote, Rs 1 lakh will come into the account of a woman from every poor family annually, every citizen will get the facility of free treatment worth Rs 25 lakh, the youth will get 30 lakh government jobs, the youth will get apprenticeship worth (Rs) 1 lakh annually, and SC/ST/OBC will get proper participation.”

“Your one vote will protect democracy and the Constitution of the country,” the Congress general secretary said.

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 20, 2024

She appealed to the people of the country to vote in maximum numbers.

“Your one vote will free the country from inflation, unemployment and economic crisis and will strengthen the country,” Priyanka Gandhi said.