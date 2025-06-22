YSRCP leader Sajjala booked for alleged derogatory remarks

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday filed a case against senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy over his alleged derogatory remarks on the women of the state capital, Amaravati.

On a complaint by State SC Corporation director Kambhampati Sireesha, a case was registered against him at Tadepalli Police Station.

A case was registered under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 352, 353 (2), and 196 (1) for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and promoting enmity between different groups.

Police took up further investigation into the allegations against Sajjala, who is the state coordinator of the YSR Congress Party.

Sireesha alleged that the YSRCP leader made derogatory remarks against women, farmers and Dalits.

Sajjala has already approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court for anticipatory bail. The High Court issued interim orders restraining harsh actions against Sajjala following a separate complaint by Deputy Speaker K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju to Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta.

The YSRCP leader requested the court to extend protection regarding any other complaints that might be filed against him in other police stations of the state.

On June 9, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju demanded action against Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for his remarks.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader wrote a letter to the Director General of Police, seeking action against Sajjala for the remarks allegedly made at a press conference.

The Deputy Speaker alleged that YSRCP leader made casteist remarks while defending the comments by journalist and analyst Krishnam Raju during a debate on ‘Sakshi TV’ which was moderated by senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao.

Police arrested both journalists for the remarks made against the Amaravati women during a debate aired on the channel. Srinivasa Rao was later granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Raju said Sajjala’s remarks have hurt the feelings of thousands of people in Amaravati. He demanded that a case be lodged against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.