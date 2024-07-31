YSRCP takes a dig at Andhra Pradesh govt over vote on account

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s opposition YSR Congress Party has found fault with the reported decision of the new National Democratic Alliance government in the state to present a vote on account, claiming that not presenting a full budget shows that it is unable to implement its poll promises.

YSRCP leader and former Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy said that it is baffling to note that the new government is unable to place the full budget for the financial year 2024-25 and wants to place only another vote on account budget.

This is contrary to the tradition of the new government placing a budget for the full year, he said, asking why the new government was resorting to passing a vote on account.

Reddy said this could be because the new government is unable to demonstrate the availability of receipts to justify the implementation of its ‘Super Six’ programmes and the tall impractical commitment made by the alliance. He asked if the coalition government is unable to provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, give three gas cylinders free of cost to every household, and implement free bus travel for women.

He also wanted to know if the government was conveniently ignoring its commitment of providing Rs 15,000 per annum to each child going to school under the Talliki Vandanam programme, unable to find means to reduce the pension entitlement age to 50 for every beneficiary belonging to SC, BC and Minority communities.

“Is the new government finding ways to hoodwink farmers again by going back on the commitment of providing a financial incentive of Rs 20,000? Is it failing on its commitment of providing a financial incentive of Rs 18,000 per annum to every woman who is above the age of 18 years,” Reddy asked.

The YSRCP leader said that the government may also be finding it difficult to substantiate the claims that the debt during the YSRCP government had risen to astronomical levels.

Before the elections, the TDP and alliance members have continuously alleged that the debt burden on Andhra Pradesh has risen to Rs 14 lakh crore. While placing the budget for the full year, the government has to lay before the house, statements providing the details of the debt, both government and of corporations guaranteed by the government, as part of it. This, by no stretch of imagination, would reach Rs 14 lakh crores, Reddy said.