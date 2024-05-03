Zomato CEO calls experienced ex-restaurateurs to help him serve better

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 7:17 pm IST
New Delhi: Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday called experienced ex-restaurateurs to come and help him build an online food delivery platform that serves its customers and the overall food outlet ecosystem in a better way.

In a post on X, Goyal said that one of Zomato’s most important missions is to serve the restaurant owner community.

“So far, we only have a few ex-restaurateurs working with us. These folks have been super valuable to Zomato, and to the restaurateur community – and we have realised that we could do better,” he commented.

He then urged all ex-restaurateurs with “first-hand experience of running a restaurant” to join them in “understanding, serving, and growing the restaurant ecosystem”.

Goyal asked all such ex-restaurateurs to email him directly.

For the third quarter (Q3) of FY24, Zomato reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 138 crore, compared to Rs 347 crore in loss in the same period in FY23. The revenue from operations was Rs 3,288 crore, a 69 per cent growth. Last month, the online food aggregator hiked its platform fee by 25 per cent to Rs 5 per order.

