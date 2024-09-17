1 in 4 adults consider weight loss drug use without prescription: Study

New Delhi: Even as injectable weight loss drugs have become a popular option for people struggling with obesity, 1 in 4 or 25 per cent consider using them without consulting their doctor, exposing themselves to several health risks, finds a study on Tuesday.

Cost and lack of insurance coverage are some reasons for seeking prescription alternatives, said the team from The Ohio State University, US, who surveyed 1,006 adults in America.

“Some people are skipping the doctor’s office and reaching out to potentially unreliable sources such as unlicensed online pharmacies or telehealth sites, which could expose patients to risks,” the team said.

Also Read Antibiotic resistance estimated to claim over 39 mn lives in 25 years: Lancet

Cost (18 per cent) is the major reason identified in the survey, followed by not being covered by insurance (15 per cent), inability to get a prescription from their doctor (9 per cent), and lack of availability through a pharmacy (6 per cent).

“It’s really important for those who want to lose weight to first discuss options with their doctor. It is not one size fits all, and every medication can have risks and side effects,” said Shengyi Mao, an Ohio State internal medicine physician.

Mao said doctors will “go through a patient’s medical history” and prescribe medications by assessing “their particular risks and benefits”.

Recently developed weight loss drugs called GLP1-RA (with brand names Ozempic and Wegovy) help in weight loss because they can curb appetite and slow emptying of the stomach.

The medication which comes with Semaglutide salt has been approved by the US FDA for reducing cardiovascular risk in adults who are overweight or obese and have established cardiovascular disease.

But the regulator also issued two warnings about compounded Semaglutide including reports of dosing errors resulting in hospitalisation and ineffective ingredients.

Compounded drugs are custom-made alternatives to brand names and made in state-licensed pharmacies instead of by drug manufacturers when a drug is in short supply.

Mao said “Obesity is a serious and complex chronic disease” and should be addressed by a “comprehensive weight management programme”.

“These weight loss drugs may be effective for some people but they can cause serious side effects and the weight may return after they stop taking them.”