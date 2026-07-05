1 lakh cusecs of Godavari water wasted: KTR reaches Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: A convoy of BRS leaders led by party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) from Hyderabad reached Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district on Sunday amid tension as police allegedly tried to stop them at various points en route.

The delegation of the Opposition party leaders was on its way to Kannepalli Pump House.

Tension prevailed at Kaleshwaram village as police tried to stop the convoy. The BRS leaders removed barricades to head towards Kannepalli.

Kannepalli Pump House is part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project constructed by the previous BRS government, and the BRS leaders, through their visit, are trying to highlight that the Congress government is deliberately allowing Godavari River water to go to waste.

The convoy comprising 40 cars was first stopped by police at Pemburti in Warangal district. Police officials told KTR that there is no permission for such a large convoy. However, the BRS working president raised an objection and insisted that all cars in the convoy be allowed without any obstruction.

After an argument between both sides, the convoy resumed the journey.

Also Read KTR stopped while visiting Kannepalli pump house in Bhupalpally

KTR told media persons that the fear has gripped the Congress government, and hence it was repeatedly stopping the convoy. He stated that 1 lakh cusecs of Godavari water was flowing waste downstream towards the sea.

The BRS leader said they would continue their fight till the government utilises the water for irrigation.

KTR said that while 1 lakh cusecs of water were being wasted downstream, all the reservoirs upstream were lying empty.

“Whether it is Mid Manair, Kaleshwaram, or any other reservoir in the entire project, there is currently no water. Farmers are unable to even sow seeds,” he said

The BRS leader said former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) designed the Kaleshwaram project in such a way that, by simply operating the motors at the Kannepalli pump house, all of Telangana can be transformed into a lush and fertile land.

KTR challenged the government to hand over the project to KCR for one week if it was incapable of supplying water to farmers.

“If the motors at the Kannepalli pump house are operated, abundant water can be supplied, allowing farmers to proceed with sowing of seeds,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that the Chief Minister was deliberately depriving farmers of water, as he fears that if he provides it, he will also have to supply them urea, procure their produce, pay them support price and bonus.

Terming the Congress government ‘anti-farmer’, he said it effectively shelved a system capable of delivering abundant water. “Yet, when we set out to expose this, they are obstructing our people—our MLAs and MPs. We will show the entire farming community of Telangana just how incompetent and inept this government is.”