KTR stopped while visiting Kannepalli pump house in Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) was stopped by the police while visiting the Kannepalli Pump House in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday, July 5. The pump house is significant for the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

KTR’s visit was aimed at exposing the Congress government’s alleged negligence in allowing Godavari River waters to flow into the sea instead of being used for irrigation. The former Telangana minister accompanied by several BRS leaders from erstwhile Warangal, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts, left Hyderabad to inspect the Kannepalli pump house and address the media.

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A heavy security was deployed at Pembarthi in Jangaon district, erected barricades on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway and intercepted KTR’s convoy.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao was stopped by the police while visiting the Kannepalli Pump House in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday, July 5. The pump house is significant for the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.



KTR's visit was aimed at… pic.twitter.com/IyHs5mxMn3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 5, 2026

Heated arguments ensued as BRS cadre converged at Pembarthi in large numbers, even as the police refused to allow them further.

The BRS cadre held a protest accusing the Congress led Telangana government of neglecting farmers’ issues. Some BRS leaders in Jangaon were taken into custody as preventive measure.

After being stopped breifly, the Sircilla MLA and his convoy resumed their journey to Kannepalli Pump House.