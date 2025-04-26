10 Must-try viral mango desserts in Hyderabad (2025 edition)

It has now become a yearly summer ritual for Hyderabad’s restaurants and cafes to unleash a wave of creative mango desserts that quickly go viral. From the comforting French Toasts to innovative desserts, the city turns into a heaven for mango lovers. Reels, posts and stories filled with golden sugary treats become a familiar and delicious sight every summer.

If you are someone who loves to chase food trends or simply cannot resist a good juicy dessert, Siasat.com has rounded up 10 viral and must-try desserts in Hyderabad this summer. So come along because Hyderabad’s eateries have something special waiting for every taste bud in 2025.

1. Mango Malai

In summers, shehtoot malai takes a backseat to spotlight this delicious dessert. Layered with rich malai and delicate flavours, its every bite is worth it.

Where? Milan Juice Centre

2. Mango Feta Salad

It can be called a cousin of the famous Watermelon Feta Salad, but this salad offers not only sweet and savoury but tangy flavours as well.

Where? Roastery Coffee House

3. Mango French Toast

This dish can be touted as Hyderabad’s favourite mango dessert because of its crispy, luscious and juicy textures. It offers the perfect balance of sweet and savoury to start your day.

Where? Lillie’s- The Boho Cafe

4. Mango Panacotta

Infused with a rich and tropical flavour, this silky, melt-in-your-mouth pannacotta is the perfect dessert to beat the Hyderabadi summer heat.

Where? Habitat Cafe

5. Mango Kunafa

This dish goes viral every year in Hyderabad and for all the right reasons, as it offers the perfect balance of crunch and indulgence.

Where? Captain Kunafa

6. Mango Dessert

Newly introduced by Xocolatl, this dessert has been going viral on Hyderabadi Instagram because of its incredibly lifelike appearance and a burst of creamy, tropical flavours inside.

Where? Xocolatl

7. Saffron Mango Sticky Rice

Floral, rich, creamy and comforting. One bite of this dessert hits all the right notes

Where? Taro Hyderabad

8. Mangamma Mango Puddingie

In simpler terms, this dessert can be called Mango Delight. It is a rich, layered dessert that comprises tropical and creamy flavours.

Where? Spicy Venue

9. Mango Rasmalai French Toast

Giving a unique twist on the classic French toast, the creamy rasmalai gives an unforgettable fusion of textures and flavours.

Where? Tiger Lily Bistro

10. Mango Croissant French Toast

Feranoz’s Croissant French Toast has gone crazy viral in the last few months, so it is only fair for them to bring a seasonal special of this favourite dessert.

Where? Feranoz

What is your go-to spot for summer desserts in Hyderabad? Comment below.