10 points to know about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood ‘IT’ couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly heading to ‘seal the deal’ in the presence of the loved ones in April itself. While there has been no confirmation on the wedding, fans are just going gaga over the fresh reports emerging on internet everyday.

Are you also a #Ralia fan? Then here are the 10 points you need to know about Ranbir-Alia’s fairy-tale wedding — from dates, venue, guest list and everything.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Viral bhayani Instagram)