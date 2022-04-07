10 points to know about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood ‘IT’ couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly heading to ‘seal the deal’ in the presence of the loved ones in April itself. While there has been no confirmation on the wedding, fans are just going gaga over the fresh reports emerging on internet everyday.
Are you also a #Ralia fan? Then here are the 10 points you need to know about Ranbir-Alia’s fairy-tale wedding — from dates, venue, guest list and everything.
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding Updates
- Alia and Ranbir will reportedly get married on April 17.
- They will reportedly tie the knot in a Punjabi style.
- Kapoor Khandan’s ancestral RK family house in Chembur, Mumbai is the venue for the grand wedding.
- The wedding festivities will begin April 13-14 onward and will go on for three to four days.
- Alia-Ranbir’s mehendi function will take place on April 13, followed by Sangeet on April 14, say reports.
- The entire Kapoor and Bhatt clan will be present during wedding festivities.
- The speculated guest list include — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
- According to a report in India Today, Ranbir will be having a bachelor party before the wedding at his house in Mumbai.
- Alia Bhatt has reportedly opted to wear Sabyasachi’s bridal lehenga on her D-Day. She will wear Manish Malhotra ensembles for other wedding functions like sangeet and mehendi.
- Ranbir, on the other hand, had picked designer Manish Malhotra to dress him for his big day.