10 Popular celebrities who fought cancer

Mumbai: There are people who go beyond popularity and leave a lasting impression on their audiences. These people’s lives have inspired the whole world to live once again, and with so much courage, they have fought against cancer. Meet the 10 extraordinary people who have made their lives once again so gracefully and filled them with a lot of positivity. Each of these people, from actors and directors to authors and athletes, has motivated countless others with their skill, willpower, and capacity to overcome the hardship of winning over cancer.

1. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is a talented Bollywood actress who has wowed viewers with her diverse portrayals. She has overcome a difficult battle with ‘metastatic cancer’ and emerged as a source of inspiration for millions, inspiring others to meet life’s obstacles head-on and with courage.



2. Manisha Koirala



Manisha Koirala is a well-known actress noted for her significant roles in Indian film. She successfully battled and overcame ‘ovarian cancer’, making her tale one of triumph over adversity. She now makes use of her position to encourage others to lead healthy lives and to spread awareness about cancer prevention.



3. Lisa Ray



Lisa Ray, a Canadian-Indian actress and model, has won over audiences with both her beauty and her fortitude in discussing her struggle with the rare disease ‘multiple myeloma’. She has established herself as a symbol of tenacity and a source of inspiration for those going through their own struggles thanks to her open storytelling and advocacy efforts.



4. Anurag Basu



Anurag Basu is a well-known Indian film director who is renowned for his distinct approach to narrative. He overcame personal obstacles, including his battle with ‘leukaemia’, and has since continued to make thought-provoking movies that are well-regarded. Aspiring filmmakers are inspired by his perseverance and passion for his work.



5. Rakesh Roshan



Renowned Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan has irrevocably changed the industry with his timeless films. He underwent successful surgery to treat ‘throat cancer’ in 2019 and came out of the procedure stronger than ever. He is a great inspiration in the world of film due to his unwavering commitment to his work and his capacity for overcoming difficulty.



6. Mamta Mohandas



Mamta Mohandas is a talented actress who has established herself in the Telugu and Malayalam cinema industry. She heroically fought and beat Hodgkin’s ‘Lymphoma’ cancer, and ever since, she has been heavily involved in campaigns to raise awareness of the disease. Her strength is demonstrated by her optimistic view on life and commitment to making a difference.



7. Kirron Kher



Kirron Kher, a well-known politician and actress, has significantly impacted both the entertainment sector and the public good. She received a shocking diagnosis of ‘multiple myeloma’ cancer, which changed the course of her journey. Despite the difficulties, she never loses heart and is devoted to her work and social concerns, inspiring others in the process.



8. Sanjay Dutt



Sanjay Dutt is a well-known Bollywood actor who has endured a lot of personal hardships over the course of his life. He has become a representation of resiliency after overcoming challenges like advanced lung cancer diagnosis. Despite the challenges, he has shown incredible resilience, and he never stops entertaining and motivating his audience.



9. Tahira Kashyap



Author, filmmaker, and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana Tahira Kashyap has bravely recounted her experience as a ‘stage 0 breast’ cancer survivor. She hopes to de-stigmatise cancer and encourage others to accept their vulnerabilities and live life to the fullest through her writing and public speaking engagements.



10. Yuvraj Singh



Yuvraj Singh is one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders in history and a former player for India. Yuvraj Singh, an Indian cricket player, was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in his left lung in 2011. The lesion was later determined to be ‘seminoma lung’cancer.