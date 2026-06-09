10-year-old Hyderabad boy rescued after leg gets stuck in drain

Hyderabad: The personnel from the Fire Services Department and the police rescued a 10-year-old boy after his leg got stuck in a drain near the Secretariat bus stop.

The incident occurred when the child’s leg was trapped in a drain covered with iron grills that are installed to allow the smooth flow of rainwater.

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The rescue teams successfully pulled the boy’s leg out of the drain without causing any harm.

Following the rescue operation, the boy’s family members thanked the police and fire services personnel.