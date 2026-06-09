Hyderabad Old City Metro land acquisition nears completion

Hyderabad: The Old City Metro project in Hyderabad has achieved significant progress as land acquisition nearing completion.

Out of the 888 properties required for the project, 825 have already been acquired. The overall acquisition process reached around 93 percent.

Officials have also completed most of the compensation process for affected property owners.

Only few cases remain pending

As per the latest update, only a limited number of cases remain unresolved. These include a few heritage properties, properties involved in legal disputes, and certain Waqf-linked properties.

With most of the acquisition work completed for the Hyderabad Old City Metro project, the land acquisition process has now entered its final stage.

Owaisi credits officials, AIMIM MLAs for progress in Hyderabad Old City Metro project

On the progress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, wrote on his X handle, that credit should be given to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner IAS officer R.V. Karnan and AIMIM MLAs for ensuring immediate compensation to property owners affected by land acquisition.

Credit must be given to @CommissionrGHMC @aimim_national MLAs for ensuring that compensation is given immediately for land acquisition and then subsequent taking over the acquired land by @HMRLHydmetro .

CM @TelanganaCMO had promised while laying the foundation stone that before… https://t.co/LI1rQfy6Sd — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 9, 2026

He recalled that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised during the foundation stone-laying ceremony that the project work would be completed before the 2028 Assembly elections.

He expressed hope that the Old City Metro corridor would become operational before the 2028 Assembly elections.