10 Years of Pink: Why Taapsee Knew Minal Was Her Defining Role

Hyderabad: As Pink completes 10 years, the film continues to stand out as one of the most defining choices in Taapsee Pannu’s career. More than just a landmark film, it brought together her versatility, conviction and instinct for choosing stories that have something meaningful to say.

At the time, Taapsee was already creating curiosity with the diverse characters she was taking on in Hindi cinema. Following Baby, there was considerable anticipation around what she would choose next, with the actor herself acknowledging the pressure to find a project that could take her a step ahead.

She recalled saying, “After Baby, there was a lot of pressure on me about what I was going to do next. In the first few Hindi films that I did, there was so much versatility in the characters I played that people were always curious about what I would take up next. There was this pressure that my next project had to be really good, and one step ahead of Baby. So, when Pink came my way, I heard the script and immediately found it interesting.

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The film was set in Delhi, and the makers had seen my work, so they called me and asked if I would be interested in doing it. Interestingly, they also asked me whether I thought a film like this should be made. As an audience member, I said, “Definitely.” Being a girl from Delhi, I genuinely wondered why nobody was making a film about an issue like this. So, when they asked me, I said, “Yes, why not?” I very authoritatively said, “Only I will do this film now.” And the rest is in front of you.”

Ten years later, the rest truly is history. That instinct for choosing powerful, emotionally driven stories continues to define her. Her latest outing, Gandhari, sees her take on another physically and emotionally demanding role as Bani, a mother determined to find her kidnapped daughter. The Netflix film has found a global audience, continuing to trend across over 70 countries and further reflecting the reach and audience connect Taapsee has built through the years. From Minal in Pink to Bani in Gandhari, her choices continue to underline her ability to anchor stories driven by conviction, emotion and strength.