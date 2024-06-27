‘100 crore Hindus will…’: Right-wing rally in Raipur demands release of lynching accused

The thousands of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members hit the streets in Chhattisgarh Raipur demanding immidate release of four individuals accused of lynching three Muslim men.

During the huge rally, in which several religious leaders took part, slogans like “Gau Rakshako saman mai Hindu Samaj Maidan mai, Jai Shri Ram“. The rally was taken out under a close watch of police personnel.

Earlier this month, a group of 10-12 boys from the VHP and Bajrang Dal Hindutva outfit allegedy chased a car in which Muslim men, identfied as Guddu Khan, 35, Chand Mian Khan, 23, and Saddam, were travelling near the Mahasamund river in Arang, Raipur. The accused stopped their vehicle and assaulted the trio on suspicion of transporting cow. While two men died on the spot, the third victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment 10 days later.

Follwing the incident, which sparked outrage, Raipur police arrested the accused, identifed as Naveen Singh Thakur, Mayank Sharma, Harsh Mishra, and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Raja Agarwal in connection with the murders.

The accused have been charged with attempted murder and culpable homicide.

The rally organised by the VHP and Bajrang Dal outfits is seeking release of the arrested persons, with some religious leaders even going so far as to warn that “100 crore Hindus will come out in the field” if the accused are not freed.