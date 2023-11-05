100 Israeli doctors support bombing of hospitals in Gaza

In a new development in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, about 100 Israeli doctors signed a petition demanding that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) bomb hospitals based in the Gaza Strip as they “benefit the Hamas movement.”

The petition was launched by a group calling itself “Doctors for the Rights of Israeli Army Soldiers,” and was signed by “doctors working in the healthcare system.”

The petition’s image was posted on X on Sunday, November 5, by Mona Omari, a journalist. It states, “Terrorist organisations are using hospitals as their headquarters… for years the citizens of Israel have suffered from murderous terror.”

“The residents of Gaza saw fit to turn hospitals into terrorist nests to take advantage of western morality, they are the ones who brought destruction upon themselves. Terrorism must be eliminated everywhere. Attacking terrorist headquarters is the right and the duty of the Israeli army.”

“Those who confuse hospitals with terrorism must understand that hospitals are not a safe place for them. Terrorism must be eliminated everywhere and by any means.”

On Friday, November 3, Israeli forces targeted the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, Al-Quds Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital.

Many hospitals in northern Gaza Strip have been evacuated, with some being bombed and others shutting down due to damage or insufficient fuel.

This comes as the Israeli forces, for the 30th day in a row, is waging a “devastating war” on Gaza, in which 9,770 Palestinians were killed, including 4,800 children and 2,509 women, and more than 24,000 others were injured.

While Hamas killed over 14,00 Israelis, wounded 5,600, captured 242 Israelis, including high-ranking military personnel, and seeks to exchange them for over 6,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Hamas used hospitals in Gaza to attack: IDF

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday claimed that the new intelligence information and evidence have showed that Hamas is using medical facilities in Gaza to attack the IDF, media reports said.

Hagari presented a video showing an underground entrance from Sheikh Hamad Hospital, which he said connects to Hamas tunnel networks.

Another video shows Hamas gunmen opening fire at Israeli forces from the hospital, Times of Israel reported.

“If it weren’t enough that we exposed a tunnel under the hospital, Hamas also shot at our soldiers from within the hospital,” Hagari said.

He said that the IDF has intelligence of a tunnel network under the Indonesian Hospital, as well as aerial imagery showed rocket launchers only a few dozen meters away from the complex, Times of Israel reported.

“Hamas systematically built the Indonesian Hospital in disguise to support its underground infrastructure,” Hagari said.

He also presents recordings of calls between Hamas officials describing their use of fuel reserves that belong to the Indonesian Hospital.