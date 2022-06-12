11 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 12th June 2022 9:35 pm IST
India reports 7,584 new Covid Cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hrs
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,348, officials said.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Jammu and five from Kashmir, they said.

There are 88 active cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,508, officials said.

MS Education Academy

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

According to officials, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button