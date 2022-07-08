12 hits by Dilip Kumar that had Hyderabadis in a grip [Exclusive]

Decades before the advent of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Aamir Khan, the Hindi film industry was graced with the charm, versatility, and allure of ‘The First Khan’ which is Mohammed Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar in 1944. It would be fair to say that Dilip Kumar not only changed Bollywood’s standard and quality of films but provided the industry with much-needed national and global recognition.

In his career of nearly six decades, ‘Tragedy King’ Dilip Kumar has given several legendary films which are still settled in the nooks of millions of hearts. From Mughal-e-Azam to Naya Daur, Dilip Kumar has always impressed the audience with his ability to own any character he played and will always be remembered for the smoldering intensity he brought to the screen.

Dilip Kumar (Twitter)

His craze across the country is no surprise, and Hyderabad is no less when it comes to Dilip Kumar and his stardom.

Craze For ‘First Khan’ Of Bollywood In Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Hyderabad-based writer, producer and director Sajid Azam looks back at the popular movies of Dilip Kumar that wooed Hyderabadi audiences during the actor’s period.

“Log pagal the Dilip ji ke, unki movies dekhne k liye besabri se intezaar rehta tha. Unki har ek picture qareeb 25 hafte chalti,” says Azam with a warm smile on his face.

Dilip Kumar’s ‘Babul’, starring Nargis in the female lead, released in 1950, was Khan Saab’s first movie that swooned Hyderabadi audiences. It was released in one of the first cinema halls in the city ‘Dilshad Talkies’ located in Sultan Bazaar.

Nargis and Dilip Kumar from movie Babul (Instagram)

“Babul movie ka gana ‘Chhod Babul Ka Ghar’ was one song that made thousands emotional. Aurtein jo film dekhne aati thi, sab woh gana dekh kar rone lagti thi,” recalls Azam.

He went on to list another movies that went crazy hit in the ‘City Of Nizams’. Check out the list below.

Deedar — 1951, Nargis in female lead

Hulchul — 1951, Nagis

Tarana — 1951, Madhubala

Sang Dil — 1952, Madhubala

Aan — 1952, Nimmi

Devdas — 1955, Vyjayanthimala and Suchitra Sen in female leads

Azaad — 1955, Meena Kumari

Insaniyat — 1955, Bina Rai

Naya Daur — 1957, Vyiayanthimala

Paigham — 1959, Vyjayanthimala

Mughl-e-Azam — 1960, Madhubala [Iconic Movie]

Ram Aur Shyam — 1967, Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz

Admi — 1968, Waheeda Rehman

Kranti — 1981, Hema Malini and Parveen Babi

Shakti — 1982, Rakhee Gulzar

Dilip Kumar’s Popular Dialogues

Sajid Azam also recalled some of the best dialogues of Dilip Kumar that were heard among Hyderabadis in their everyday conversation during ‘Dilip’s Era’. And we all agree that they they still remain evergreen!

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar from Mughl-e-Azam (YouTube)

“Mera dil bhi apka koi Hindustan nahi… jis par aap hukumat kare” [Mughal-E-Azam]

“Phool toh murjha jaate hain… lekin kaante daaman thaam lete hain” [Mughal-E-Azam]

“Taqdeerein badal jaati hai, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki tarikh badal jaati hai, Shahenshah badal jaate hai … magar is badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai… woh insaan nahi badalta” [Mughal-E-Azam]

“Kaun kambakht hai jo bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai. Main toh peeta hoon ke bas saans le sakoon” [Devdas]

“Main kisi se nahi darta, main zindagi se nahi darta, maut se nahi darta, andheron se nahi darta, darta hoon toh sirf khoobsurati se” [Sangdil]

“Jab paet ki roti aur jeb ka paisa chhin jaata hai na, toh koi samajh vamajh nahi reh jaati hai aadmi ke paas” [Naya Daur]

And many more….

Dilip Kumar (Twitter)

It’s been decades since Dilip Kumar graced the silver screen with these iconic movies and dialogues, however, they still feel relatable to the modern world, and love stories. Well, it is proof enough that albeit he passed away, Khan Saab will live on for an eternity!