129 decoy operations, 19 arrested by SHE Teams from Aug 7-13

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SHE Teams conducted 129 decoy operations from August 7 to 13 and caught 19 persons indulging in indecent acts in public places.

Nineteen petty cases were registered, and the accused were sent to counselling sessions. Over the week, SHE Teams received 24 complaints, of which four were registered while the remaining were counselled.

The Cyberabad Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued four victims and apprehended seven accused persons in three cases under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). The authorities rescued two boys and apprehended two accused persons under the Juvenile Justice Act.

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Awareness programmes held by AHTU and SHE Teams

Awareness programmes held by AHTU and SHE Teams

Family Counselling Centres and Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) Centres helped reunite 26 families in cases of couple disputes.

The AHTU and SHE Teams conducted awareness programmes as part of preventive measures across various locations in Cyberabad. With approximately 4,357 members’ participation, the programmes shed light on human trafficking, child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyberbullying, and cyber frauds.

In association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), SHE Teams organised an awareness workshop on Workplace Safety and Self Defence at Egen Data Private Limited in Gachibowli on Thursday, August 13.

Awareness and Self-Defence programme

Over 100 employees participated in the programme which focused on empowering employees with practical self-defence skills, situational awareness, and available support mechanisms.

SHE Teams can be reached via the Women Helpline (181) or the Child Helpline (1098). For urgent crime reporting, dial 100 or 112, and use 1930 to report cybercrimes.