15 bottles of banned cough syrup seized in Hyderabad, two arrested

Hyderabad: In a crackdown on the illegal sale of intoxicating cough syrup, the Ranga Reddy Enforcement ‘A’ Team seized 15 bottles of banned cough syrup and apprehended two persons in Quthbullapur on Wednesday, June 3.

Jakkula Saketh was caught allegedly selling the bottles in a raid in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Chintal region. Five bottles were recovered from his possession.

Saketh disclosed that the cough syrup had been supplied by Gundla Chandrasekhar, proprietor of Tulasi Medical Hall. Acting on this information, the enforcement team searched Chandrasekhar’s residence and recovered an additional 10 bottles.

Both Chandrasekhar and Saketh were handed over to the Quthbullapur Excise Station for further investigation and legal action.

Excise officials said efforts are underway to ascertain the source of the banned cough syrup and determine whether it was being distributed through a wider network.