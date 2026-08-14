15 Telangana cops get gallantry awards ahead of Independence Day

Hyderabad: This Independence Day, 38 police personnel from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are on the Centre’s list for gallantry and meritorious service medals, according to the list released on Friday, August 14.

Of these, 23 Andhra police officials have been honoured. Among them, seven have been awarded gallantry medals, two have been honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 14 with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Similarly, 15 Telangana cops have been honoured on Independence Day. Three cops have received gallantry medals, two PSMs and 10 MSMs.

In Telangana, the three Gallantry Medal recipients are P Jagadeeshwar, Inspector; P Venkata Ramana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police; and Bhumana Ravi Kumar Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

In the Fire Service category, Ashok Munde and Narasimhachary Thipparthi, both leading firefighters, have received the MSM.

Yadaiah Medipalli, a Home Guard, has also been recognised with the MSM.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to Narsaiah Jogula, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, and R Jagadishwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police.

The 10 Telangana police personnel receiving the MSM are P Jagadeeshwar, P Venkata Ramana, Bhumana Ravi Kumar Reddy, Bachalakura Ramesh, Gangaram Ashala, R G Siva Maruthi, C Ramulu, D Satyanarayana, K Thirupathi Raju and Bupathi Srinivasa Rao.

Yadaiah Medipalli, a Home Guard, has also been recognised with the MSM.

The national list comprises 301 Gallantry Medals, 92 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service and 664 Medals for Meritorious Service across police, fire, home guard and correctional services.

Andhra Pradesh list

The seven Andhra Pradesh police personnel receiving the Medal for Gallantry include Armed Reserve Head Constables Korlana Mallesh and Paidi Sri Rama Murthy, and police constables Adari Hema Sundara Rao, Chinthapalli Satyanarayana, Rowthu Mahesh, Abothula Appala Naidu and Ruthala Kanna Babu.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to Inspector General Vijaya Kumar Gudi and Inspector General Venkata Rami Reddy Balankari.

The Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to the following personnel: Geetha Devi Velaga, Subba Rao Tummala, Jaggu Naidu Penta, Rama Krishna I, Chandramohan Sadepalli, Kanjakshan Pasupuleti, Mahaboob Basha Syed, Srinivasa Raju Mantina, Rama Prasad M, Mohan Rao Yalapu, Seshapani Pagadala, Raja Rao Rolupalli, Basavaiah Podili and Chenchuramaiah Nadipineni.

Among fire service personnel, Sathyanarayana Kapu, District Disaster Response and Fire Officer, and Zacharaiah Penumaka, Fireman, have been awarded the MSM.

In the correctional services, Rahul Sreerama, Superintendent of Jails, and Surya Prakasa Rao Addanki, Head Warder, have received the MSM.