150 cats dumped in UAE desert: PETA offers USD 5K reward for info on cat abusers

Videos of cats buried in sand or barely able to stand in Abu Dhabi's Al Falah desert went viral on social media platforms, leaving rescuers and volunteers baffled.

Photo: Lloyd Dirks/Unsplash

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia is offering a reward of up to 5000 dollars (Rs 4,15,600) for information leading to an arrest after some 150 cats were found dumped in the desert in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“PETA Asia is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever dumped these cats in the desert to die horribly of thirst, starvation, and from the unrelenting heat,” Jason Baker, the group’s senior vice president, told AFP.

It came after videos of cats buried in sand or barely able to stand in Abu Dhabi’s Al Falah desert went viral on social media platforms, leaving rescuers and volunteers baffled.

On Wednesday, October 4, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said that it had launched a probe. 

“Investigations are still underway in coordination with the relevant authorities to identify perpetrators of this inhumane act, which contradicts civilized morals and values,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that it had recognised the contribution of the public and volunteers in responding to the incident, and urged anyone with information to share it with the authorities. 

DMT also called on residents to report any abuse or neglect that exposes animals to danger on 800-555.

