150 country-made bombs seized from Chintamani taluk, one held

Chikkaballapur: More than 150 country-made bombs and a locally manufactured firearm was seized during a police raid in Chintamani taluk on Friday October 9. A 35-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested person has been identified as Narasimhappa. Police reportedly acted on a tip-off about explosives and a firearm being stored illegally within the limits of Battalahalli police station.

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Investigators are questioning Narasimhappa to determine the intended use of the explosives and firearm. They are also examining where the materials came from and whether the accused acted alone or had assistance from others.

Police have not disclosed any confirmed motive for storing the explosives. It is also unclear whether the materials were intended for a particular purpose or linked to any other offence.