15925 potholes repaired in Hyderabad by GHMC

GHMC repairs 15,925 potholes citywide, restores catchpits and medians to improve traffic flow and commuter safety.

Updated: 16th October 2025 8:40 am IST
Potholes in Hyderabad
Potholes in Hyderabad (Representation Image)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has successfully repaired 15925 potholes out of 18087 identified across the city as part of its ongoing Road Safety initiative, according to a press release.

The comprehensive effort also included the restoration of 805 catchpits, replacement of 388 covers, and repairs to 18 central medians, all aimed at alleviating traffic bottlenecks and improving commuter safety and convenience.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan emphasised the importance of achieving complete pothole coverage with a focus on speed, quality, and minimising public inconvenience.

Under his directive, teams have been mobilised to ensure rapid and effective road restoration.

Zone-wise figures for pothole repairs demonstrate extensive progress: LB Nagar led with 3032 potholes fixed, followed by Secunderabad at 3774, Kukatpally with 2508, Khairatabad at 2433, Charminar with 2415, and Serilingampally at 1763. 

