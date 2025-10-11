Over 14,000 potholes filled across Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan informed that over 14000 potholes have been filled citywide.

“We have identified 16,541 potholes, nearly 85 percent, in Hyderabad and filled 14,112 of them,” he said while interacting with the media on Saturday.

According to him, Secunderabad zone reported the largest number of pothole repair work at 3263, followed by 2743 in LB Nagar zone, 2308 in Kukatpally zone, 2235 in Charminar zone, 1987 in Khairatabad zone, and 1,576 in Serilingampalli zone.

We aim to fill all potholes across Hyderabad by the end of the monsoon season, he said.

The GHMC also completed the repair works of 771 catch pits, 367 cover replacements, and 18 central medians, he said.