Applications invited for Metropolitan Surveillance Unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has invited applications for various contractual posts in the Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU) from October 3 to October 18.

Candidates are instructed to file their applications through this link. They must also provide a functional email ID and mobile phone number as all official communication with regard to the recruitment will be disseminated through these channels.

Vacancies are available for the posts of senior public health specialist, public health specialist, assistant public health specialist, microbiologist, entomologist, veterinary officer, food safety expert, admin officer, technical officer (finance) research assistant, technical assistant, multipurpose assistant, training manager, technical officer (IT), data analyst, data manager and communication specialist.

For more information on age limit, required qualifications and remuneration, visit this link. One can also contact the email msuhyd.ghmc2025@gmail.com for queries.

The contract period for the aforementioned posts extends up to 12 months and will be continued depending on approval of funds. However, the contract is liable to termination without prior notice if service is found unsatisfactory.

Prior experience in both private or government sectors will be awarded with 1 mark for each year of experience. A maximum of 10 marks can be awarded towards experience.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the GHMC website to stay updated on the recruitment process.