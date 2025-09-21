Hyderabad: The Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre has announced the beginning of free introductory classes of the Python with AI tools course for job readiness in Hyderabad.

Scheduled for Monday, September 22, the intensive program is designed to equip participants with in-demand Python skills and comprehensive career training to secure jobs in the thriving tech industry of Hyderabad.

Why join the course?

The Python course in Hyderabad is a golden opportunity for aspiring developers to learn from experts and significantly improve their employability. The curriculum is uniquely designed to integrate Python with AI tools to build modern web applications.

The training will cover:

Technical Skills in Python: Master both frontend and backend technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, Django, and MySQL.

AI Integration: Get hands-on experience using AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini for development under expert guidance.

Job Readiness: Receive dedicated training on soft skills, resume writing, interview preparation, and workplace etiquette to land your next job.

The bootcamp will begin on Monday, September 22 at 7:30 pm at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall on the second floor of The Siasat office, located opposite Ramakrishna Theatre in Abids, Hyderabad.

The Python with AI tools course is open to everyone, regardless of their educational background or prior coding experience. Whether you are a beginner or looking to enhance your skills, this program is designed to help you succeed.

Python is one of the most in-demand programming languages, especially when combined with skills of AI tools. It is the cornerstone of web development, data science, and automation, offering diverse career opportunities.

According to PayScale, the average salary for a Python developer in Hyderabad is around Rs. 6.6 lakh per annum, with strong growth potential for those skilled in Python with AI tools.

If you’re ready to kickstart your career, don’t miss the Python with AI tools course for job readiness in Hyderabad.

Interested individuals can register online (click here). For inquiries, call 9000191481 or 9393876978.