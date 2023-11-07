16 cars, two bikes go up in smoke in Mumbai high-rise parking lot fire

Fire, the exact cause of which is not clear, quickly spread to the vehicles, including some high-end cars, parking close to each other and also two two-wheelers

Representational photo

Mumbai: At least 16 cars and two two-wheelers went up in smoke and virtually reduced to ash when a major fire engulfed the parking lot of a high-rise building in Dadar West, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday

The blaze was reported around 12.30 a.m. in the Podium 4 of a three-level basement parking in the 13-floor podium Kohinoor Building parking area in the residential tower standing 30 storeys tall.

The fire, the exact cause of which is not clear, quickly spread to the vehicles, including some high-end cars, parking close to each other and also two two-wheelers, as the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Police were summoned.

The fire-fighters rushed there and finally extinguished the conflagration around 2.30 a.m., and there are no reports of any casualties, said the BMC, as a probe has been started.

