174-yr-old Munshi Naan finally demolished for Hyderabad metro

Hyderabad: The historic Munshi Naan establishment has finally been razed to the ground to make way for the Hyderabad Metro rail in the Old City. The demolition of the 174-year-old naan shop took place on October 14, said its proprietor Abdul Hameed.

However, this is not the end of the road for the establishment, as Munshi Naan will reopen in the same area, Hameed told Siasat.com. “Our shop was demolished about 12 days ago and we were able to find another space nearby in the opposite lane. We will reopen within the next two weeks,” he added.

Munshi Naan is an iconic historical establishment and its location and visibility is also what made it a favourite of many in Hyderabad. The owners also made naan in the traditional bhatti to ensure that its original taste never changes, maintaining its authenticity which is what draws hundreds of customers to he shop everyday.

Munshi Naan had been marked for demolition as early as January itself. The owners had been on the lookout for an alternative place in the same locality.

Munshi Naan in Hyderabad before its demolition (Photo: Yunus Lasania)

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on September 29, 2024, approved the Metro Rail’s phase II corridors which includes the metro’s lines connecting Hyderabad to the airport, and also a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City.

A total of 116.2 kilometres has been approved for the new corridors. The line to the airport will pass via the Aramghar. The Metro Rail for the Old City in Hyderabad will essentially pass via the Darul Shifa – Purani Haveli area, affecting some of the historical monuments along the route. The affected monuments belong to the Shia Muslim community. Aside from that, Munshi Naan will be demolished for the road expansion.

History of Munshi Naan

Mohammed Hussain, who worked as a Munshi or (clerk) in the office of Hyderabad’s fourth Nizam (Nasir-us-Daula), started Munshi Naan. He learnt the recipe (from Delhi) to make naan, and started his own establishment in 1851.

In the past, Hameed even tried shifting to modern machinery to make Naan some years ago. However, no matter how much they tried, what they make could not be replicated since the machines could not match up to a traditional tandoor. The bread at Munshi Naan is made by sticking the dough on the tandoor, the traditional way as it has been since it was founded.

The naan there is also a favourite of many in Hyderabad, and customers come from far as well often just to pick up some bread.