188 waterlogging points marked in Malkajgiri ahead of monsoon

Hyderabad: As part of monsoon preparations, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) held a meeting with Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy on Friday, June 5, discussing waterlogging points within the corporation’s limits and precautions to be taken to avoid inconveniences to citizens.

A total of 188 waterlogging points have been identified within the MMC, of which 69 are major, 39 medium and 80 are minor. To tackle these, 12 HYDRAA Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have been deployed along with 74 monsoon emergency teams and 175 static staff working every day at the field level.

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HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath advised officials from the municipal corporation, traffic police, water board, irrigation, electricity department and urban development department to remain in continuous coordination to resolve issues quickly.

He also instructed officials to identify dilapidated buildings and heavy advertising boards that could cause accidents and take appropriate action. The Commissioner added that monsoon water flow can be managed more efficiently by completing canal network mapping and asked officials to mark the locations of manholes on surrounding walls to help prevent accidents.

Meanwhile, the MMC Commissioner asked HYDRAA to install flood gates for the nine lakes in the corporation and to increase the number of DRF teams to 14, to cover each circle.