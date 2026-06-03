Cyberabad officials check flood hotspots before monsoon

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr. M Ramesh and Municipal Commissioner Srujana on Wednesday, June 3, conducted a joint field inspection across several flood-prone locations in the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits to review preparedness measures and prevent waterlogging-related traffic disruptions.

The officials visited key areas known for water stagnation during heavy rains and assessed the ground situation along with engineering department personnel. During the inspection, they reviewed drainage systems and directed concerned authorities to take immediate remedial measures to ensure smooth traffic movement during the monsoon.

Locations inspected

Among the locations inspected were the IT Corridor stretch near Care Hospital between Malkam Cheruvu and Biodiversity Junction, where floodwater frequently accumulates during intense rainfall. The team also examined vulnerable spots along the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Road, Harsha Toyota Showroom Junction in Kondapur, and other identified waterlogging hotspots.

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Officials instructed engineering and municipal teams to implement permanent solutions to address recurring drainage issues and prevent water stagnation on roads.

Emphasis on coordinated efforts

They emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among civic authorities, police, and engineering departments to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

The officials noted that waterlogging during the rainy season often leads to severe traffic congestion and public inconvenience. They said proactive identification of problem areas and timely preventive measures would help ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and improve public safety during the monsoon.

Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner Narayana Amit, Kukatpally DCP Rithraj, ADCP Hanumantha Rao, and other senior officials participated in the inspection drive.

The initiative forms part of the administration’s broader efforts to strengthen monsoon preparedness and enhance urban infrastructure resilience across Cyberabad.