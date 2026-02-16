Bajrang Dal attacks two people for transporting cattle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, two persons were attacked by members of right-wing group Bajrang Dal for allegedly transporting cattle in Hyderabad on Sunday, February 15.

The incident occurred at the Outer Ring Road under the Vanasthalipuram Police Station limits, Malkajgiri Commissionerate, where the victims – Mirza Haroon Baig, the driver, and Mohammed Taher, a resident of Moin Bagh – were stopped by the members of the right-wing organisation while carrying two calves. Both of them were physically assaulted by a group 15 to 20 people.

Reacting to the incident, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan alleged that when the victims approached the Vanasthalipuram Police, the cops booked them and seized their vehicle. The calves were taken to a gaushala.

In a video shared on social media, Khan inquired about the incident from Haroon’s brother, who explained that his brother was transporting the calves after Taher had requested him to do so.

He said, “My brother was transporting the calves. He wasn’t keen on it, but did for the sake of friendship with Taher. Taher had asked for the delivery since he wanted to take care of the calves until Bakrid.” The man said that Haroon was attacked despite showing the bill to the Bajrang Dal members after being stopped.

He explained that Taher was also at the police station with Haroon and was let off after the MBT spokesperson contacted the police.

Khan spoke to the Inspector of Police, Vanasthalipuram, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vanasthalipuram, regarding the incident. He also visited the Vanasthalipuram police station and inquired whether there is a blanket ban on the transportation of cattle in Telangana.

He said that the police claimed that the victims were carrying cows, “How can the police inspector not differentiate between a cow and an ox? The Vanasthalipuram Police Station has turned into an RSS hub,” Khan said.

He demanded that a case be registered against the Bajrang Dal, ensure medical examination of the injured men and withdraw any wrongful cases if no violation is established. The MBT spokesperson said, “This is not an isolated incident; allowing private groups to take the law into their own hands seriously undermines the rule of law in Telangana.”