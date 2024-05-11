2 Group leaders shortlisted for Bigg Boss OTT 3, names and pics

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fans, get ready for a double dose of excitement as the upcoming season, Bigg Boss OTT 3, promises to bring back some familiar faces. It is scheduled to kick off in June after the IPL 2024 finale and the pre-production buzz is already in full swing.

Group Leaders In Bigg Boss OTT 3?

In a recent update, it’s been revealed that the makers have roped in former controversial contestants Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan for special roles. Unlike previous seasons where they competed as contestants, this time, they’ll be leading the house for the first two weeks of the show.

Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan

According to a report in Filmibeat, Rakhi and Arshi, known for their entertaining antics in Bigg Boss 14, will add their unique flair to the digital version. The twist? Instead of participating as regular contestants, they’ll take charge as house leaders, overseeing different teams within the house.

During their stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi and Arshi’s hilarious banter and occasional clashes kept viewers glued to their screens. Now, the makers are aiming to recreate that magic in the OTT version too.

Do you want to see them in BB OTT 3? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.