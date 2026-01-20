2 minor fire accidents in Hyderabad result in Rs 2 lakh loss

Hyderabad: Two minor fire incidents were reported in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 20, affecting a cotton industry unit and a furniture shop, officials said.

According to officials, the fire control room first received a call at 7:49 am from Kishanbagh, where a furniture shop called Icon Interior Design was engulfed in fire due to unknown reasons.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Kishanbagh Fire Department official said a traffic police personnel had reported the incident, following which a water tanker and other fire officials were deployed to the location.

The fire was doused fairly quickly, the official said.

When asked about the cause of the fire, the official said it is still under investigation and that no clear trigger point has been identified so far.

The shop suffered an approximate loss of Rs 1 lakh, with no injuries and other mishaps recorded, the official added.

Pictures from the furniture shop where the fire broke out Pictures from the furniture shop where the fire broke out, showing damage caused by the fire Police personnel inspecting the site after fire

Fire at the Kalapathar cotton industry

The second fire broke out at Jaycot Cotton Industries at around 2:15 pm, within the limits of the Kalapathar police station, due to a high-voltage short circuit.

“There were no injuries reported and a loss of Rs 1 lakh was incurred by the shop,” the Kalapathar Station House Officer (SHO), Mohd Khaleel Pasha, told Siasat.com.

He added that one fire engine was deployed as the fire was low-intensity and that the situation was brought under control.