2 more from Iranian women’s football team granted asylum in Australia

Two more members of the Iranian women’s football team were granted asylum in Australia before their teammates departed the country, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Wednesday.

It brings to seven the number of women granted humanitarian visas in Australia after five Iranian players sought asylum earlier, Burke told reporters in Canberra. One of those in the later group was a player and the other a team staffer, the official said, and both sought asylum before their teammates were transported to the airport.

The rest of the team’s departure from Sydney to return to Iran late Tuesday local time happened during fraught and outraged protest at the delegation’s hotel and at the airport. There, Iranian Australians sought to prevent the women from leaving the country, citing fears for their safety in Iran.

Their flight departed late on Tuesday.

Women offered asylum as they departed

The Iranian team arrived in Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup last month, before the Iran war began on February 28. The team was knocked out of the tournament over the weekend and faced the prospect of returning to a country under bombardment.

Australia’s government on Wednesday disclosed their final attempts to ensure each member of the team could consider an asylum offer. Burke said that as the women passed through security at Australia’s border, they were taken aside individually to speak to Australian officials and interpreters, without minders present.

“Australia made the offer because we are so impressed by these women as individuals,” he said. “The choice that Australia gave, the choice of government officials standing in front of you and saying it is up to you, is a choice that every individual should be entitled to.”

Some called their families in Iran to discuss the offer, Burke added, but no further members of the delegation decided to remain in Australia.

“Everything was about ensuring the dignity for those individuals to make a choice,” he said. “We could not take away the pressure of the context for these individuals, of what might have been said to them beforehand, what pressures they might have felt there were on other family members.”

Those who sought asylum received temporary humanitarian visas, which would lead to permanent residency in Australia, Burke said. He added that some of the delegation were not offered visas because they had connections to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Team’s fate drew national spotlight

Iranian groups in Australia had urged the government to halt the women’s departure after the team drew widespread news coverage in Australia when players did not sing the Iranian anthem before their first match. The players did not explain publicly why they did not sing.

They later saluted and sang the anthem before their other games. During the tournament, the women mostly declined to comment on the situation at home and made no political remarks.

“When those players were silent at the start of their first match in Australia, that silence was heard as a roar all around the world,” Burke said. “We responded by saying, the invitation is there. In Australia you can be safe.”

It was not clear exactly how many people were in the delegation, but an official squad list named 26 players, plus coaching and other staff. Burke rejected suggestions that Australian officials should have done more to stop the women’s departure.

“Australia’s objective here was not to force people to make a particular decision,” he said. “We are not that sort of a nation.”

The minister said he had viewed widely-published footage that appeared to show a woman being led by the hand by her teammates from the team’s hotel on Queensland’s Gold Coast to their bus. Whether that constituted coercion was a matter for local Australian police, Burke said.

The Iranian team became popular figures in Australia during the tournament. The premier football club in the city of Brisbane, the nearest major city to where the women were based, posted to social media on Tuesday inviting the women remaining in Australia to train with their club.

Iran lambasts Trump’s remarks

The team’s fate drew international attention, including from US President Donald Trump, who decried the Australian government on Monday for not offering the women asylum. It emerged on Tuesday that discussions between Australian officials and some of the women had already been unfolding privately and Trump later praised Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after the two leaders discussed the matter by phone.

Iranian state TV on Tuesday said the country’s football federation had asked international soccer bodies to review what it called Trump’s “direct political interference in football”, warning such remarks could disrupt the 2026 World Cup.