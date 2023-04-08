2 new medical colleges with 100 MBBS seats receive approvals, confirms Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved two medical colleges to be set up in the Kamareddy and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts. State health minister T Harish Rao termed the move as the true essence of Arogya Telangana.

The approved colleges have 100 MBBS seats while seven other applications are pending, the minister wrote on his official Twitter page.

“This is a significant step towards achieving CM Sri #KCR Garu’s vision of having a medical college in every district. 7 more medical colleges are at various levels for permission in #Telangana,” he said, adding the step will strengthen the healthcare facilities and provide employment in rural areas.

In a true essence of #ArogyaTelangana, now healthcare facilities will further strengthen in rural areas, Two more medical colleges in #Telangana, Kamareddy & Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts got permission with 100 MBBS seats in each college



— Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) April 8, 2023

The NMC in its letter of permission said that the application for a new medical college at Government Medical College, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Waranagal is approved with an annual intake of 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2023 to 2024.

As for the application of starting a new medical college in Kamareddy district, with an annual intake of 100 MBBS seats for the year 2023 to 2024, the proposal has been approved on basis that all the deficiencies is pointed out by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) will be rectified within a period of 3 months.