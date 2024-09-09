2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K

Rajouri: Two terrorists were killed as alert Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The gunfight broke out late on Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera. A massive search operation is underway as it is suspected that at least a couple of terrorists were hit in the crossfire, they said.

Army troops guarding the LoC picked up the movement of the terrorists trying to infiltrate under the cover of darkness and challenged them, leading to the encounter, the officials said.

They said the area was illuminated and kept under strict surveillance before a search was launched at first light.