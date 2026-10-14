20 arrested for attacking police personnel in Adilabad district

According to the SP, the villagers conspired to attack the police officials after one person, identified as Ramu, was arrested by the police during the inspection.

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Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan addresses the media
Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan addresses the media

Hyderabad: As many as 20 villagers were arrested in Adilabad on Monday, October 12, for allegedly attacking police personnel who were seizing ganja plants on October 10.

Addressing the media, Adilabad Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said the villagers were arrested for obstructing police personnel under Section 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The injured personnel were identified as Ichoda Circle Inspector CH Ramesh, police constable Bathula Shivaprasad, ASI Rathod Baliram and AR constables Gangaram and Bheemrao.

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According to Mahajan, the villagers conspired to attack the police after a man identified as Ramu was arrested during an inspection. The villagers also damaged a police vehicle and stole a mobile phone belonging to one of the policemen.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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