20 arrested for attacking police personnel in Adilabad district

Hyderabad: As many as 20 villagers were arrested in Adilabad on Monday, October 12, for allegedly attacking police personnel who were seizing ganja plants on October 10.

Addressing the media, Adilabad Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said the villagers were arrested for obstructing police personnel under Section 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The injured personnel were identified as Ichoda Circle Inspector CH Ramesh, police constable Bathula Shivaprasad, ASI Rathod Baliram and AR constables Gangaram and Bheemrao.

According to Mahajan, the villagers conspired to attack the police after a man identified as Ramu was arrested during an inspection. The villagers also damaged a police vehicle and stole a mobile phone belonging to one of the policemen.