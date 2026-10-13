Advocate dies at Secunderabad’s Medicover Hospital; kin cry foul

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old advocate admitted for kidney stones at Medicover Hospital in Secunderabad died on Tuesday. Her family has alleged medical negligence by the doctors.

Aishwarya, who got married two months ago, was admitted on October 6.

Tests revealed the stones were 2 mm (millimeter), which, according to medical terms, is very small and has a high chance of passing naturally on its own through urination.

Her family said that the doctors treating her told them that surgery was required and asked them to submit Rs 3 lakh as an initial payment. After treating her for a week, the hospital management reportedly informed her family that she was 80 per cent brain dead.

On Tuesday, she passed away.

Aishwarya’s family, her colleagues and senior lawyers staged a protest in front of the hospital.

“Why is surgery needed for a 2mm kidney stone? Her family, out of worry, did everything to save their daughter. Now, the hospital authorities are saying she is brain dead? And they are saying sorry? What does a sorry mean? How insensitive can one be?” charged one of Aishwarya’s well-wishers.

Another said, “For a 2mm kidney stone, you do not require surgery. But the hospital scared her family. They inserted tubes inside her, bandaged her hands and legs and made it look like the situation was serious. Is there no responsibility?”

A 28-year-old advocate admitted for kidney stones at Medicover Hospital in Secunderabad has now been declared 80 per cent brain dead, angering her family and the lawyer community.



Aishwarya, who got married two months ago, was admitted on October 6. Tests revealed the stones… pic.twitter.com/d6y8jkuetm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 13, 2026

Why was surgery done? It did not need an injection either – said one more.

“This is a clear case of medical negligence. How many people are you going to kill? She was a bright student, a gold medallist, an upcoming lawyer,” said another.

Medicover Hospital is considered one of the best hospitals in Secunderabad, offering multispecialty services. It ranks 4.9 in Google ratings.