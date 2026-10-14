Mumbai: Television actor Arjun Bijlani’s wife, Neha Swami, has faced social media backlash after wearing a t-shirt featuring the names of Allah and Prophet Muhammad. The outfit has sparked criticism online, with several users questioning the use of sacred Islamic names in a casual fashion design.

Neha wore the t-shirt while attending the birthday party of actor Kunal Verma and actress Puja Banerjee’s son in Mumbai. The garment featured the words “Allah, Rasool, Muhammad” which drew criticism from some social media users.

Several netizens expressed displeasure over the design, arguing that sacred names and religious symbols should be treated with respect and not used casually on clothing.

Netizens slam Neha Swami over T-shirt

The controversy gained attention as users shared their reactions on social media, with some questioning whether the same design would be acceptable if it featured the names of other religious figures.

One user criticised Neha, writing, “What kind of nonsense tshirt is this @nehaswamibijlani .. do u have any sense?? Will you wear a tshirt with ur Gods name with a cartoon face just below ur gods name ?? Then why U to wear ALLAH, RASOOL, MOHAMMAD name tshirt?? Wht do u wanna prove @nehaswamibijlani … brainless pathetic people.”

Another user targeted both the designer and those wearing the outfit, commenting, “Shame on the designer of the shirt and the people woreing it doesnt know why people do that double standard thing defame of someone religion and simply printing on a shirt it should be illegal.”

A third user questioned the couple’s choice, writing, “@arjunbijlani what is this behaviour? Don’t say you don’t know about that her tshirt @nehaswamibijlani naam me swami rakne se koi acha ni banjata Uneducated people.”

Another comment read, “Astagfirullah boycott this tshirt.”

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan reacts

The controversy also drew a reaction from Pakistani actress Mishi Khan, who criticised the couple in an Instagram post and called for a public apology. She also questioned the responsibility of public figures when it comes to religious sentiments.

While several social media users have demanded an explanation, some have suggested that the choice of outfit may have been an oversight rather than an intentional attempt to offend religious sentiments.

Neither an official clarification nor an apology from Neha Swami or Arjun Bijlani has been established in the information available for this report.

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