Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American national, directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, officials said on Thursday, October 15.

The action comes after the actor, nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, participated in an October 10 agitation in Mumbai, where protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the police official said.

During the demonstration, the police had also briefly taken the actor into custody.

“Imran Khan holds foreign citizenship and is not an Indian national. Under relevant provisions of the Foreigners/Immigration Act, foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or political activities on Indian soil,” a police official said.

A formal notice directing the actor to leave the country by October 28 has been served on him, and he has received a copy, the police said. Further administrative procedures in the matter are underway, they added.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had urged Mumbai police to act against Imran Khan for joining a protest here in support of the Cockroach Janta Party despite being a “foreign citizen,” and sought clarity on whether he can participate in such agitations.