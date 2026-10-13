Hyderabad grocery bills soar as essential food prices climb

Hyderabad: Families in Hyderabad are trying to control their grocery bills as prices of essential food items keep rising.

In order to manage the expenses, many families are reducing purchases, choosing cheaper products, and adding alternative grains to their diets.

They are taking these steps because rice, pulses, sugar, and other staples have become more expensive in recent months.

A report in The Times of India quoted traders saying that rice prices have climbed from around Rs 45 per kg to nearly Rs 80 for some varieties, while chana prices have increased from Rs 55 per kg in August to Rs 76-77 on Monday, October 12.

As per data from the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, retail rice prices in Telangana rose by 13.3 per cent between July and September.

Families control grocery bills as food prices rise in Hyderabad

In order to manage their grocery budget, some families are buying less rice and switching to wheat and other grains.

The report quoted an open-market trader, Mahender Vyas, saying that the prices of various varieties of rice had risen.

Sona Masoori, which was around Rs 45 per kg at the end of August, is now selling for Rs 70. The price of HMT JSR rice has also increased from about Rs 65 to Rs 95 per kg.

Meanwhile, Chana prices have risen to Rs 76-77 per kg from Rs 55 in August.

Also Read Retail inflation hits 5.54 pc in Sept as onion prices surge

Sugar prices rise

Adding to the burden of the increase in food prices, the cost of sugar in Hyderabad has also increased, thereby impacting grocery bills. On October 12, it reached Rs 53-55 per kg compared with Rs 46-48 in September.

As per trader Sanjay Joshi, the latest increase is due to higher demand ahead of Dasara and Diwali.

However, the government is taking steps to control it. Recently, authorities have tightened controls on sugar stocks to check excessive accumulation. The wholesale stock limit has been reduced from 2,000 quintals to 1,000 quintals.

Rising grocery bills force families to adjust budgets

Due to the rise in prices, a family of four usually spends Rs 2,500-3,000 per month on rice and cereals, Rs 1,500-2,000 on pulses, and Rs 700-900 on sugar and other essential items.

As demand is increasing ahead of the festival and there are concerns over rainfall and fresh supplies continuing, households in Hyderabad are trying to manage their grocery expenses.