Mumbai: Bigg Boss has always maintained a strict no-violence policy, with contestants facing serious consequences for getting physically aggressive inside the house. Over the years, several participants have been shown the exit door for violating this rule, and now, Bigg Boss 20 is witnessing a similar incident involving wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull and Gullu.

A major fight reportedly broke out between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house last night, with the argument allegedly escalating into physical violence. Following the incident, Nakul has been evicted from the show on the orders of Bigg Boss.

What happened between Nakul Dhull and Gullu?

According to insiders, the incident began when Qazi was speaking about social media influencer ScoutOP. Nakul reportedly got involved in the conversation and confronted Qazi along with ScoutOP.

Gullu then tried to intervene and calm the situation. However, things allegedly took an ugly turn when Nakul lost his temper and challenged Gullu. The argument soon escalated into a physical altercation, with both contestants reportedly pushing and shoving each other.

🚨 BREAKING: BIG FIGHT ERUPTS between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house LAST NIGHT, which reportedly escalated into PHYSICAL VIOLENCE!



Nakul Dhull has been EVICTED from the BB20 house following the physical altercation! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/p8d4pLfQM2 — Saif 🪐 (@_Saifthetic__) October 12, 2026

The other housemates stepped in to separate the two contestants and control the situation. Following the alleged physical fight, Bigg Boss reportedly ordered Nakul Dhull to leave the house.

The incident is expected to be shown in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 20.

Interestingly, rumours about Nakul Dhull’s physical fight with Gullu and his possible exit from the show had already started circulating on Saturday. However, the reported incident did not take place that day and allegedly happened last night instead.

According to sources, Nakul had allegedly planned the fight as a way to exit the show, but the execution was reportedly delayed. These claims, however, remain unverified.

The timing has raised questions, as speculation about his exit began even before the alleged altercation took place.

Nakul Dhull’s short stint in Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 recently welcomed actor Manish Goel as its first wildcard contestant, followed by social media influencer Nakul Dhull. While wildcard entries are often expected to bring fresh energy, rivalries and drama to the game, Nakul’s journey may reportedly come to an end almost as soon as it began.

If confirmed, his reported eviction would mark a dramatic turn in the season, especially given the show’s strict stance on physical violence.

For now, viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see how the makers address the incident and whether Nakul’s reported exit is officially confirmed.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates and interesting scoops from Bigg Boss 20.