Bengaluru: Ex-police chief for Dhruv Rathee’s citizenship check

Bengaluru: Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has sought the Union Home Ministry’s intervention to verify YouTuber Dhruv Rathee’s citizenship, immigration status, and compliance with visa conditions following his participation in an anti-SIR protest here on October 8.

In a letter to the Union Home Secretary, Rao said Rathee, who is understood to hold German citizenship, participated in the protest along with actor-activist Prakash Raj and others, and criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rao, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Chamararajpet, shared his letter on his X handle.

“The limited and specific issue requiring examination is whether a foreign national, while present in India on the basis of a particular visa, immigration permission or other status, is legally entitled to participate in, address or otherwise associate himself with an organised political protest concerning the functioning of India’s constitutional and statutory institutions,” Rao said in the letter.

‘Request not motivated by disagreement with Rathee’

He urged the ministry to verify Rathee’s present citizenship and nationality, the passport used to enter India, the category of visa or other permission under which he was staying in the country, the declared purpose of his visit and the conditions attached to his authorised stay.

He also sought an examination of whether Rathee’s participation in and address at the protest were permissible under the applicable immigration and visa regulations and whether prior permission or clearance was required.

If any violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946, visa conditions, immigration regulations, OCI rules or other applicable laws was established, appropriate action should be taken in accordance with the law, he said.

Clarifying the basis of his representation, Rao said it was not motivated by disagreement with Rathee’s political views or criticism of the government or the ECI. The request was intended to ensure that foreign nationals complied with the legal framework governing their presence and activities in India.

He also urged the authorities to preserve and examine relevant immigration and entry-exit records to facilitate an independent verification of the matter.

Rathee took part in a protest christened ‘People’s Tribunal’, held by civil societies and the Cockroach Janata Party at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the SIR on Thursday, where Prakash Raj and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke were present.