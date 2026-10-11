Riyadh: Mohammed Yusuf, a 46-year-old resident of Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad, reportedly died in an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, October 10, according to media reports.

Yusuf, who worked as an IT professional in Riyadh, had travelled from Hyderabad with his wife, two sons and daughter about a week earlier to perform Umrah. According to reports, the family was waiting at the airport to travel to Madinah when the incident occurred.

Yusuf reportedly died in the incident. His wife, daughter and younger son were also injured and are said to be receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Riyadh. His elder son sustained multiple injuries from flying glass shards and is reportedly in critical condition.

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Preliminary reports suggest that debris fell on Yusuf, causing severe injuries to his legs. He reportedly regained consciousness briefly before suffering a heart attack. However, the circumstances surrounding his death and the reported cause have not been officially confirmed.

Yusuf reportedly visited Hyderabad every two to three months while working remotely from home before returning to Riyadh.

His elder son was pursuing Quran memorisation (Hifz), while his younger son had recently appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). His daughter is a school student.

The attack killed 12 people and injured 309 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). The casualties included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign nationals from Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Several injured people were reported to be in critical condition.

GACA announced on Saturday, October 10, that operations at King Khalid International Airport had been temporarily suspended following the attack. The suspension allowed authorities to assess the damage and check the safety of airport facilities in coordination with relevant agencies.

The Saudi-led coalition has vowed a decisive response to the attack, which it attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement. The incident has heightened concerns over civilian safety and aviation security in the region. India and several other countries have condemned the attacks, with New Delhi calling for strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure to cease immediately.