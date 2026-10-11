Yemen’s Houthi movement has warned airlines, aviation personnel and travellers against using Saudi Arabia’s airports and airspace, threatening further escalation amid regional tensions.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree issued the warning in a post on X on Sunday, October 11, exempting airports in Makkah and Madinah. He urged those affected to take the warning seriously and said Saudi Arabia would bear responsibility for any failed interceptions.

Also Read At least 12 people killed, 309 injured in Riyadh airport attack

The post reiterated the group’s threat of retaliation, stating, “Airport for airport, siege for siege, and escalation for escalation”, until its objectives were achieved.

القوات المسلحة اليمنية تجدد تحذيرها لكل الشركات الملاحية الجوية والخبراء والموظفين والعاملين والمسافرين من استخدام المطارات والأجواء السعودية لأنها معرضة للاستهداف ومسرحا للعمليات من قبل قواتنا باستثناء مطاري مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.

وتهيب بالجميع لأخذ تحذيراتنا على محمل… — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 11, 2026

The warning follows an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) reported that 12 people were killed and 309 injured.

Separately, schools across Riyadh moved to remote learning for the week starting Sunday, October 11, following instructions from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the airport attack, describing it as a violation of international law.

The latest developments come amid continued hostilities in Yemen and wider regional tensions. Fighting has also continued near Bab al-Mandab, a strategic maritime passage connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that is vital to international shipping.