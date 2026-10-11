Riyadh schools switch to remote learning after airport attack

The move follows the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport that killed 12 people and injured 309.

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Young student engaged in online learning on a laptop at home.
A child attends an online class from home during remote learning. Photo: thomascpark/Unsplash

Riyadh: Schools across Riyadh have shifted to remote learning from Sunday, October 11, to Thursday, October 15, following a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport, according to notices sent to parents on Sunday.

Siasat.com has seen a notice informing parents that, in accordance with instructions from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education (MoE), classes would be conducted online during this period.

Other notices shared by parents said online learning would continue until further notice. Parents were told that class teachers would share online timetables and additional instructions. Some schools also announced that examinations scheduled during the remote-learning period would be postponed, with revised dates to be communicated later.

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Subhan Bakery

This marks the second time in less than a month that schools in Riyadh have been directed to move to remote learning.

The move follows an attack on King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, October 10. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) reported that at least 12 people were killed and 309 injured, with several of the injured in critical condition.

GACA said airport operations had been temporarily suspended to allow authorities to assess the damage and verify the safety of airport facilities in coordination with the relevant agencies. Further updates were expected to be announced later.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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