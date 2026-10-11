At least 12 people killed, 309 injured in Riyadh airport attack

Riyadh: At least 12 people were killed and 309 injured after Houthi fighters struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile on Saturday, October 10.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in a statement on X on Sunday, October 11, confirmed the casualties. It said the fatalities included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign nationals — two Bangladeshis and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

Also Read Riyadh airport attack injures dozens, operations suspended

Several injured people remain in critical condition and are receiving treatment at hospitals, while authorities assess the damage to airport property.

#Statement | Follow-up on the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.#GACA pic.twitter.com/aTPAb8ImDx — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 10, 2026

Saudi-led coalition vows response

The Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen vowed a decisive response to the attack, describing it as a terrorist act and a war crime under customary international humanitarian law.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the attack on the passenger terminal had caused deaths and injuries among civilian passengers and airport staff.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will respond decisively to this terrorist attack in accordance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law,” Al-Maliki said.

pic.twitter.com/q5otUrilQm — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 10, 2026

Further missile and drone incidents reported

The coalition reported additional security incidents in Saudi Arabia following the Riyadh airport attack.

In a statement on X, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia had been intercepted and destroyed in Al-Kharj Governorate, southeast of Riyadh.

The coalition also reported intercepting and destroying a drone in the Eastern Province. Separately, Al-Maliki said a projectile had fallen near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. No further details about the Dammam incident were provided in the announcement.

التحالف :



سقوط مقذوف في محيط مطار الملك فهد الدولي بالدمام. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 10, 2026

The incidents come amid a series of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s civilian aviation infrastructure. Earlier strikes on King Khalid International Airport and other Saudi airports had also caused casualties, raising concerns over air travel security across the Kingdom.

US Embassy warns citizens to avoid Riyadh airport

The US Embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert on Sunday, October 11, urging American citizens to avoid King Khalid International Airport and surrounding areas following the attacks.

The embassy warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions. It advised travellers to check departure details directly with their airlines and the airport before setting out.

The alert also stated that US government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorisation to use airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. It urged people to exercise extreme caution when using major airports across the Kingdom.

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 11, 2026)



The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. U.S. government employees working in… pic.twitter.com/nN5fLze2HI — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 11, 2026

Saudi Embassy in UK offers assistance to affected travellers

The Saudi Embassy in the United Kingdom urged Saudi citizens affected by flight cancellations or delays to contact the mission for assistance and guidance.

In a statement on X, the embassy said it was ready to receive citizens whose journeys had been disrupted or who were unable to reach their destinations. It provided an emergency contact number, 00447799519495, and said citizens could also visit its office at 30 Charles Street, London W1J 5DZ.

The embassy said assistance would be available around the clock.

تدعو سفارة المملكة العربية السعودية لدى المملكة المتحدة المواطنين السعوديين الذين تأثرت رحلاتهم أو تعذّر وصولهم إلى وجهاتهم بسبب إلغاء الرحلات أو تأخرها، إلى التواصل مع السفارة لطلب المساعدة والإرشادات اللازمة، عبر رقم الطوارئ: 00447799519495

أو بمراجعة مقر السفارة في 30 Charles… — Saudi Embassy UK (@SaudiEmbassyUK) October 10, 2026

Trump weighs US involvement in war against Houthis

US President Donald Trump described the airport attack as “terrible” and said he would speak to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman soon.

Trump also said Washington was considering whether to join the war against the Houthis, adding that a decision would be made quickly after officials assessed the latest attack.

“We may. We’re gonna look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we’ll make a decision. We’ll move very quickly,” he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Houthi attack had killed an American and condemned the group’s actions.

“We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people and extend our condolences to the victims and their families,” Rubio wrote on X, calling for an end to what he described as “these reprehensible attacks”.

The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the terrorist Houthis, including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen.



These reprehensible attacks… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 10, 2026

International condemnation of Houthi attacks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Houthi attack, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and reaffirmed Islamabad’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on X, Sharif said attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure threatened regional peace and stability and must cease immediately. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

I strongly condemn the heinous attack by the Houthi militia on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift and full recovery of the injured.



Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 11, 2026

Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, said deadly strikes on civilian airports in Saudi Arabia represented “a grave escalation”. He warned that such actions threatened regional security, perpetuated cycles of violence and further complicated efforts to achieve peace in Yemen.

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Houthi attacks, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and expressing concern over the disregard for civilian safety.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks a serious violation of Saudi sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, civilians and civil aviation. Doha expressed solidarity with Riyadh and support for measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its territory and security.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and backed measures to safeguard the Kingdom’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Japan’s embassy in Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the repeated Houthi attacks, stating that assaults on civilians could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Flight disruptions continue

Airport operations were temporarily suspended after the attack as authorities assessed the damage and checked the safety of the facilities.

The attack and subsequent security warnings have heightened concerns over civilian aviation and regional travel amid escalating hostilities.